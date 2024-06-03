T20 World Cup: Nortje's 4-7 helps dominant South Africa bowl out listless Sri Lanka for 77

New York, June 3 (IANS) Tearaway pacer Anrich Nortje picked career-best figures of 4-7 to lead a dominant bowling performance from South Africa as they bowled out a listless Sri Lanka for just 77 in their Group D match of 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

On a two-paced pitch with variable bounce and some swing on offer, Nortje made merry with his impeccable accuracy in varying pace, line, and length to be the pick of bowlers for South Africa. Ottneil Baartman, Keshav Maharaj, and Kagiso Rabada were amongst the wickets with their impressive spells to bowl out Sri Lanka for their lowest-ever total in men’s T20Is.

Sri Lanka were never allowed to get going from the start, being caught in two minds when faced with probing questions posed by South Africa’s bowlers and suffered from poor shot selection as none of the batters touched even 20. The score of 77 is also the lowest total South Africa has ever bowled out an opponent for in men’s T20Is.

Electing to bowl first, South Africa’s bowlers found swing both ways and extra bounce to keep Sri Lanka quiet from the word go. Baartman struck with his first ball in a T20 World Cup when Pathum Nissanka threw his bat at a fuller ball outside off-stumps, but he could only give a thick edge to the deep third-man.

Nortje came in as the fifth bowler and struck in his first over as Kamindu Mendis whipped straight to square leg. In the next over, Maharaj stepped in to derail Sri Lanka’s innings on consecutive balls - Wanindu Hasaranga danced down the pitch for a big hit, but was stumped, followed by Sadeera Samawickrama castled by a quicker delivery.

Nortje came back to have Kusal Mendis miscue a pull to deep square-leg and followed it up by enticing Charith Asalanka to flick towards the fielder in the same region to reduce Sri Lanka to 45/6. Angelo Mathews and Dasun Shanaka collectively hit three sixes in nine balls, before the latter’s top of middle stump was rattled by Rabada.

Nortje completed his four-fer when his short ball rushed Angelo Mathews on the hook and top-edge flew to fine leg. Rabada took one before a run-out ended Sri Lanka’s misery in what was a totally dominating bowling performance from South Africa.

Brief scores:

Sri Lanka 77 all out in 19.1 overs (Kusal Mendis 19; Anrich Nortje 4-7, Kagiso Rabada 2-21) against South Africa

