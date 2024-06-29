T20 World Cup final: ‘We are far better than South Africa,' says former cricketer Renuka Dua

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) It has been 11 years of continuous heartbreaks for the Indian team since the Champions Trophy win in 2013. The side once again finds themselves in the finals of an ICC tournament and face formidable opposition in South Africa.

Ahead of the highly anticipated showdown in the finals of the 2024 T20 World Cup, Former India women's cricketer Renuka Dua spoke to IANS in an exclusive conversation and shared her thoughts about the final.

Excerpts from Renuka Dua interview on T20 World Cup final:

Q. What are your thoughts on India’s performance throughout the tournament?

A: First of all, I would like to say that the team is performing quite well under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma and if we maintain the same fire, then naturally we are going to win the cup. The only thing I would like to say is our opening partnership should remain at the crease for the opening overs as that would put high pressure on the other team.

Q. South Africa has also been unbeaten through the tournament. What would be your advice against such a team?

A: Our performance has been exceptional, the only part where South Africa prevails is perhaps the fielding so we will have to take cheeky singles and attack the loose balls. I have no doubt we are a far better team than South Africa.

Q. How would you evaluate Rohit Sharma’s tenure as India captain?

A: Rohit Sharma has continuously done well as captain. We reached the final in the ODI World Cup but luck was not with us. We have once again been unbeaten throughout the tournament and we are hoping and praying that India will win the cup this time around.

