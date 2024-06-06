T20 World Cup: 'Doesn't get more special than this', says Brian Masaba on Uganda’s maiden win

Georgetown, June 6 (IANS) Uganda captain Brian Masaba said it doesn't get more special than this after his team clinched their first win in the Men’s T20 World Cup, following a tense three-wicket win over Papua New Guinea.

In its debut at a senior ICC event, Uganda got the win after chasing down 78 with 10 balls remaining at the Providence Stadium on Thursday.

"Pretty special win for us. First win at the World Cup, doesn't get more special than this. Super proud of the work they put in. To get a win for their country at a World Cup, it is pretty special. It has been quite a journey. Three to four years of very, very hard work, by the players and the board back home. Getting to the World Cup was special, but this is more special," said Masaba after the match ended.

Spinner Frank Nsubuga, 43, bowled the most economical four overs by a bowler in the Men’s T20 World Cup history with his spell of 2-4, as Uganda bowled out PNG for just 77. “When you think about it from the other day, we got our plans right. Our execution was much better.”

"The ability to adjust very quickly to the conditions - super proud of the bowling unit, they set up the game for us. It was pretty simple, bowl a hard length and keep it wicket-to-wicket. We got that right today and it worked in our favour," added Masaba.

In the chase, Uganda were reduced to 26-5, before vice-captain Riazat Ali Shah made 33 from 56 balls and shared a 35-run sixth-wicket stand with Juma Miyagi (13) to put Uganda on the path of victory.

"When you are three down early, chasing a low score, we know how it can be. It was a real scrap out there. Every run they scored was very important and kudos to them for keeping their heads down and doing the job for their teams,” said Masaba.

Uganda’s historic win comes after facing a heavy 125-run defeat to Afghanistan in their opening game of the tournament. Uganda’s win triggered celebrations among their supporters in the stadium, and Masaba credited them for supporting the team in Guyana.

"We have a pretty special group of fans, who travel all around the world and support us. Don't think they came expecting a win in the World Cup but this is the least we can do for them. I hope they feel as special as we do.

"There is a huge following back home. Staying up till 3:30 or 4:30 in the morning, it is not easy. We salute them and appreciate them. I have a couple of guys from my old school who have threatened my life if I don't give them regards live on tv (laughs). To the fans, thank you very much and keep bringing the support."

Riazat, who kept his nerve in the chase and got the Player of the Match award, said he had to stay put on the pitch to take Uganda over the line. "It was not easy to bat on this wicket. When I was in, we lost a lot of wickets and I had to stay in. The target was not such that I had to hit big boundaries.

"We were just talking about staying in (with Miyagi), going till the end and rotating strike. It is our first World Cup and first win of the World Cup - it is a special moment for us. Coming to the big stage, it is an amazing feeling and thanks to all our supporters back home and for our fans around the world.

"Whether we were on the up or down, they have always supported us. After the first game, we were a bit down but we knew how talented we are, and we wanted to show the world (how good we are)," he concluded.

