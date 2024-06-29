T20 World Cup: Arshdeep needs three wickets to script history

Bridgetown, June 29 (IANS) As India gears up for the final clash of the Men's T20 World Cup 2024 against South Africa at the Kensington Oval, all eyes will be on left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who is on the brink of making history. With 15 wickets at an economy rate of 7.50, Arshdeep needs just three more dismissals to break the record for the most wickets in a single edition of the tournament.

Arshdeep currently stands fourth on the list, trailing Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi, who leads with 17 wickets, Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga with 16 wickets from the 2021/2022 season, and fellow Sri Lankan Ajantha Mendis, who took 15 wickets in the 2012/2013 edition. Farooqi recently surpassed Hasaranga's record, setting a new benchmark for Arshdeep to chase.

The final match against South Africa holds immense significance for the Men in Blue, who are aiming to end their ICC trophy drought since the 2013 Champions Trophy and clinch their first T20 World Cup title since the inaugural edition in 2007. India's journey to the final has been nothing short of dominance, with Rohit Sharma's side maintaining an unbeaten streak throughout the tournament.

They have convincingly defeated heavyweights like Australia, Pakistan, and England, showcasing their formidable form and depth.

In contrast, South Africa's path to the final has been fraught with narrow escapes. The Proteas managed to eke out victories against Bangladesh and Nepal in the group stage, and in their final Super 8 match against co-hosts West Indies, they barely chased down a revised target of 123, nearly sealing their exit. Despite their close calls, South Africa has shown resilience and tenacity to reach their first-ever T20 World Cup final.

As the two unbeaten teams prepare to face off, Arshdeep Singh's performance will be crucial. His ability to take early wickets and maintain pressure in the death overs has been a key factor in India's success. The final offers him a golden opportunity not only to break the record for most dismissals but also to cement his place in cricketing history.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.