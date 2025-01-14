Syria's interim govt reaches accord with armed factions on army restructuring

Damascus, Jan 14 (IANS) Syria's interim Defence Ministry has reportedly agreed with the majority of armed factions on forming a unified army, local media reported.

The arrangement includes an accord with factions of the so-called Syrian National Army in the north, laying out a plan for their integration into the revamped national forces, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the report, the ministry has rejected any sectarian, religious, or regional autonomy for armed groups.

Instead, it aims to build a unified, professional army composed of volunteers rather than conscripts, an official from the ministry was quoted as saying.

The ministry also plans to integrate the former Free Syrian Army into the defence structure. The Free Syrian Army was a coalition of defected Syrian military personnel and civilian fighters formed in 2011 to oppose the former government during the civil war.

Al-Watan Online noted that this preliminary plan followed extensive talks between defense officials and various factions. Negotiations with remaining armed groups are expected to continue in the coming weeks as Damascus moves toward forming what it calls "a solid national army."

Earlier on Saturday, Syria's de facto leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, pledged neutrality in Lebanon's affairs during a joint press conference with visiting Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

"We will remain equidistant from all Lebanese," al-Sharaa said at the press conference. He noted the two sides had also discussed issues such as smuggling between the two countries, border challenges, and Syrian deposits in Lebanese banks.

"We're envisioning strategic, long-term relations built on solid foundations," he added.

Mikati echoed this sentiment, highlighting the intertwined destinies of the two nations.

"As long as Syria is well, Lebanon is well," he said, expressing hope that efforts by Damascus to tackle the Syrian refugee crisis could alleviate the strain on Lebanon. Mikati also commended the interim Syrian authorities' willingness to engage, noting his discussions with al-Sharaa covered regional challenges and ways to bolster bilateral ties.

Relations between the two neighbouring countries have grown tense in recent weeks. Syria recently imposed restrictions on cross-border movement following security incidents along the shared border. Previously, Lebanese citizens could enter Syria visa-free using only identification documents.

