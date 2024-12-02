Syria's Assad meets Iranian FM, vows to intensify attacks against 'terrorism'

Damascus, Dec 2 (IANS) Syrian President Bashar al-Assad pledged to continue combating terrorist organisations 'with full strength and determination' during a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Speaking in Damascus, Assad emphasised that Syria's fight against the rebels serves not only national interests but regional stability. "Confronting terrorism, dismantling its structure, and drying up its sources benefits the entire region," Assad told Araghchi, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the state news agency SANA.

The Syrian President highlighted the importance of support from allies in countering foreign-backed terrorist attacks.

Araghchi conveyed a message of support from the Iranian leadership, reaffirming Iran's commitment to Syria's territorial integrity and its readiness to provide comprehensive backing in the ongoing conflict.

Araghchi's visit occurs amid escalating tensions, with Syrian military forces engaged in significant combat operations against rebel groups. Activists reported that recent rebel advances have resulted in the loss of control over Aleppo and Idlib provinces.

Also on Sunday, the Syrian government convened an extraordinary session on the situation in Aleppo, admitting the current challenges faced by state institutions.

"...the circumstances were harsh and difficult. Preparations by foreign countries and global Intelligence agencies, along with unlimited funding and support (to rebel groups), made dealing with the situation difficult in the beginning," the government said in a statement.

The government pledged to closely monitor developments in Aleppo, with each minister responsible for overseeing state institutions within their purview to make necessary decisions swiftly.

