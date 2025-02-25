Syrian security forces kill former govt militant in clashes in capital: watchdog

Damascus, Feb 25 (IANS) Syrian security forces killed Fawzi Layla, a former pro-Assad militant, and arrested several of his associates following overnight clashes in the capital Damascus, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Tuesday.

The Britain-based watchdog group said heavy clashes erupted late Monday night in the neighbourhoods of Qaboun and Tishreen, where Layla and his group engaged in fierce fighting with security forces.

Layla was identified by the watchdog group as a former member of the Arab National Guard, a paramilitary group that supported the previous government.

The battle, which involved light and medium weaponry, also resulted in the killing of one security officer and injuries to two others.

Security forces have since intensified their presence in the area, with ambulances deployed in response to the confrontation.

The incident underscores the continuing instability in Syria's capital, even as the country undergoes a transitional period following the fall of the previous government in December 2024.

The Syrian interim authorities have been cracking down on remnants of the former government, with numerous violations have been reported by the watchdog group.

Meanwhile, Syria's National Dialogue Conference officially opened on Tuesday at the Presidential Palace in Damascus, as the country navigates its political transition following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's rule in December 2024.

The event, organised by a preparatory committee under the leadership of Syria's interim president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, aims to define the country's future political course, addressing key issues such as drafting a new constitution, economic recovery, transitional justice, and institutional reform.

In his opening remarks, al-Sharaa said the conference takes place during a critical phase of the country's rebuilding after years of destruction, urging unity in restoring national sovereignty and stability.

"Syria is indivisible; it is a single, unified entity," al-Sharaa declared, adding that monopolizing arms under state control is not a luxury but a necessity to preserve national security. He also stressed the importance of social peace as a collective responsibility and highlighted Syria's legacy of coexistence as a model for the world.

The conference followed weeks of consultations across Syria's provinces that gathered input from approximately 4,000 people to ensure broad representation.

Participation estimates have varied, with figures ranging between 400 and over 1,000.

Notably, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Assad loyalists were excluded unless they agreed to disarm and align with the new authorities. This exclusion has drawn criticism over the conference's inclusivity.

