Syrian opposition claims rebel fighters entered Damascus

Damascus, Dec 8 (IANS) Syrian Opposition said the rebel fighters entered the capital of Damascus at dawn Sunday, according to the Britain-based war monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The monitor said hundreds of government soldiers were ordered to withdraw from Damascus International Airport, and were seen removing their military uniforms and donning civilian clothing, Xinhua news agency reported.

Multiple media outlets have reported that Syrian President Bashar Assad has left the country, citing rebel forces. The Syrian presidency had said on Saturday that Assad was still performing his constitutional duties in the capital.

Xinhua reporters in Damascus witnessed intense gunshots reverberating through the streets with heavy traffic caused by cars departing the capital.

Syrian Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi Jalali said in a speech published on Facebook shortly after the rebels' claim of entering Damascus that he was ready to "cooperate" with any leadership chosen by the people and urged citizens against vandalising public facilities.

