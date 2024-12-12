Syrian constitution, parliament suspended for three months: report

Damascus, Dec 12 (IANS) The Syrian constitution and parliament have reportedly been suspended for three months, according to Sawt al-Asima, a news outlet supportive of militant groups that overthrew the Assad government.

The outlet reported the development on Thursday, citing unnamed sources, but did not provide details on how the suspension would be implemented.

Earlier, Syria's Military Operations Administration announced Wednesday that it has lifted the curfew previously imposed on Damascus and its surrounding areas, calling on residents to resume their daily activities and return to their workplaces.

In a statement, the administration encouraged citizens to "contribute to building the new Syria" as the country attempts to normalize conditions following the recent fall of Bashar al-Assad's government.

The lifting of the curfew came as Mohammed al-Bashir, previously a regional leader in northwestern Syria, announced Tuesday that he had been tasked with heading a transitional government in Syria until March 2025.

It was also reported by Xinhua news agency that fighters have gained full control of the eastern Syrian city of Deir al-Zour following the reported withdrawal of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to areas east of the Euphrates River.

According to Hassan Abdel Ghani, a commander of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the fighters now hold all of Deir al-Zour city and continue to advance in rural areas.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Wednesday the SDF had pulled out of Deir al-Zour and the nearby city of Al-Bukamal, returning to areas east of the Euphrates River.

The SDF had taken control of Deir al-Zour earlier following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's government.

The Kurdish forces, previously seen as a dominant force in parts of northeastern Syria, appear to have ceded ground as militant groups led by the HTS stake their claims on strategic territories and key population centers.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.