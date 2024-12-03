Syrian army repels Kurdish militia attack in Deir al-Zour: report

Damascus, Dec 3 (IANS) Syrian government forces on Tuesday repelled an attempted advance by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the eastern province of Deir al-Zour, pro-government media reported.

Field sources in Deir al-Zour told Al-Watan Online, a pro-government news outlet, that residents and tribal fighters joined the Syrian army in pushing back the SDF assault, which was reportedly supported by the U.S.-led international coalition, adding that life has returned to normal in the seven villages involved.

"After failing in their attack, SDF militants have begun seeking mediation to return to the truce and ceasefire," the report said. It added that SDF groups are currently regrouping in the al-Ma'amal area north of Deir al-Zour.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, reported earlier that fierce clashes erupted between the SDF's Deir al-Zour Military Council, backed by local tribal fighters, and Syrian government forces along with Iranian-backed militias.

According to the Observatory, the confrontations were concentrated around the "Seven Villages" area in rural Deir al-Zour, with both sides engaging in heavy fighting but no significant ground gains were reported despite the intensity of the battles.

In a significant escalation, aircraft from the U.S.-led international coalition conducted intensive airstrikes targeting positions held by Iranian-backed militias in the region, the Observatory said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, a young girl was allegedly killed, and three other civilians from the same family were injured when artillery shells fired by Iranian-backed militias struck the village of Jadeed Akidat, also under SDF control, according to the Observatory.

The latest escalation underscores the complex situation in eastern Syria, where multiple factions -- including Syrian government forces, Iranian-backed militias, Kurdish-led groups, and international actors -- vie for control over strategic territories rich in oil resources.

Meanwhile, rebel fighters in northern Syria continue to battle government forces for territorial gains, pushing the country back to the intense conflict seen during the early years of the Syrian war.

