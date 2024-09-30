Syrian air defenses engaged 'hostile target' near Damascus: Syrian media

Damascus, Sep 30 (IANS) Syrian air defenses intercepted "hostile targets" west of the capital, Damascus, on Monday, according to local media.

Sham FM reported that explosions were heard in the areas of Qura al-Assad, al-Dimas, and the Qudsaya suburb, attributed to the army's response to a hostile target, likely a drone.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights noted that an Israeli drone conducted an airstrike on an unidentified target located between al-Dimas and Qura al-Assad, along the Damascus-Beirut highway.

This strike coincided with the activation of Syrian air defense systems aimed at countering the drone, said the Britain-based war monitor, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Sunday, an Israeli drone targeted a villa associated with the Syrian army's Fourth Division near Yaafour in the Damascus countryside, employing highly explosive missiles. No casualties have been reported.

The Observatory indicated that the villa was often visited by leaders of Hezbollah and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.

