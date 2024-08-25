Synagogue arson attempt suspect arrested: French Interior Minister

Paris, Aug 25 (IANS) The suspect of an arson attempt targeting a synagogue in La Grande-Motte has been arrested, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Sunday.

The French news channel BFMTV reported that the suspect had been arrested in Nimes, South France, after exchanging fire with the anti-terrorist force, Xinhua news agency reported.

The suspect, a 33-year-old North African, was injured in the face, and was taken care of by the emergency service, BFMTV reported.

On Saturday, a synagogue in the southern French city of La Grande-Motte was targeted by an "obviously criminal" arson attempt, said Darmanin on social media.

French President Emmanuel Macron called the incident a “terrorist act,” saying that everything was being done to bring the perpetrator to justice.

Anti-terrorism investigators were put in charge of the probe and coordinated the operation that resulted in the arrest of the Algerian man.

Darmanin and French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal went to La Grand-Motte, where they visited the synagogue and met with members of the Jewish community.

“The anti-Semitic attack on a synagogue shocks, revolts and scandalises all Republicans in our country,” Attal said on X.

Attacks on Jewish institutions in France have increased since the Hamas militant group raided Israel on October 7 and the subsequent retaliatory assault on Gaza.

