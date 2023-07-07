Swedish prosecution charges Greta Thunberg with disobeying law enforcement

Stockholm, July 7 (IANS) The Swedish Prosecution Authority has charged climate activist Greta Thunberg with disobeying law enforcement after she allegedly refused to leave a protest site last month.

“The prosecutor has filed charges against a young woman who, on June 19 this year, participated in a climate demonstration which, according to the prosecution, caused disruption to traffic in Malmo,” CNN quoted the Authority as saying in a statement on Thursday.

The woman “refused to obey the police command to leave the scene”, it added.

While the statement does not identify the climate activist by name, Annika Collin, a spokesperson for the Swedish Prosecution Authority, told CNN that the woman referred to is Thunberg.

“The criminal classification is disobedience to law enforcement. According to the prosecutor, the act was committed with intent,” the Prosecution Authority’s statement added.

Thunberg faces a fine or a sentence of up to six months in jail, according to the Authority.

In January, Thunberg was detained by police during a protest in the village of Lutzerath, Germany, over the expansion of a coal mine.

She was released later the same day.

