Survey shows PM's 'Mann Ki Baat' enhanced people's trust in govt

New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) Around 59 per cent people have reported enhanced trust in the government, according to the findings of a study conducted on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Also, 58 per cent of the listeners have responded by saying that their living conditions have improved after listening to the monthly broadcast.

The details of the study, which has been conducted by IIM Rohtak and commissioned by Prasar Bharati, were released by the government on Monday, days ahead of the 100th episode of 'Maan Ki Baat' on April 30.

The timing of releasing the survey details also hold political undertones, since the programme's popularity, as assessed by the IIM Rohtak's study, is likely to act as a major media outreach by the government in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which are barely a year away.

Nearly 96 per cent of the population is aware of Prime Minister's monthly radio programme, the study revealed.

Also, around 63 per cent of the respondents said that their approach towards the Central government became positive, while 60 per cent showed renewed interest in working towards nation building, as per the survey findings.

The study also said that a majority of listeners have become aware of government's working and 73 per cent are optimistic and feel the country is going to progress.

The programme has reached 100 crore people who are aware and have listened to it at least once, the findings showed.

The findings of the study were released at a press conference by Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO of Prasar Bharati, and Dheeraj Sharma, Director, IIM Rohtak.

Sharma said that 23 crore people tune in to the programme regularly while another 41 crore constituting an occasional audience that has the scope of being converted into a regular audience.

The report delved into the reasons behind the popularity of PM's radio broadcast and listed out the most liked characteristics of the programme.

The study distributed the audience across three platforms with 44.7 per cent people tuning in to the programme on TV, while 37.6 per cent access it on a mobile device.

Viewing the programme is favoured over listening to it, as 62 per cent of the respondents between the age group of 19 and 34 preferred watching it on a TV set.

Hindi grabbed a major chunk of listeners of 'Mann Ki Baat' with 65 per cent audience preferring it over any other language, while English came in at second place with 18 per cent.

