Survey puts South Sudan's population at 12.4 mn

Juba, April 7 (IANS) South Sudan's population has peaked at 12.4 million, according to the new population estimation survey conducted from May to June 2021.

Isaiah Chol Aruai, Chairperson for the National Bureau of Statistics, said on Thursday that the figures are based on satellite imagery and enumeration done together with the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) across 10 states and three administrative areas.

"We believe that these figures can only be used for policy formulation, planning, and service delivery. We have to invest in statistics. It is our role to generate data; without statistics, we will not be able to serve our people and plan for service delivery," Chol told journalists during the launching ceremony in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

The population survey by gender stands at 52.9 per cent females and 47.1 per cent males, respectively, while the youth population stands at 77 per cent, Xinhua news agency reported.

The previous population and housing census conducted in 2008 estimated the population at 8.26 million.

Ademola Olajide, UNFPA country representative, said the survey was conducted instead of a census to provide accurate development data for planning.

"We will use this data for planning, we will use it for policy design and even to measure progress, and it can become a baseline for interventions we take."

Dier Tong Ngor, Minister for Finance and Planning, said the survey will be an effective tool for coordination across government ministries and development partners.

"The data will help us allocate available necessary resources in an efficient manner and ensure our much-needed intervention for the people of South Sudan."

South Sudan is expected to hold elections in December 2024 before the end of the extended transitional period, which ends in 2025.

