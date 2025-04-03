Supreme Court asks T'gana to stop tree felling on land near Hyderabad varsity (Ld)

New Delhi/Hyderabad, April 3 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Thursday took a serious view of tree-felling on 400 acres at Kancha Gachibowli near Hyderabad Central University and directed Telangana government to stop all developmental activities on the site till further orders.

A bench of Justice B.R. Gavai and Justice A.G. Masih asked Telangana Chief Secretary what was the urgency to undertake development activity, including clearing of trees.

The apex court heard the matter after the Registrar of the Telangana High Court submitted a report after its order passed in the morning.

The registrar stated in his report that about 100 acres of land had been cleared. Observing that it is a serious matter, the bench wanted to know if the authorities had required permission.

"You cannot take law into your own hands," the bench told the state government.

The court observed that even if it is not forest land, permission of the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) should be taken to cut trees. It asked CEC to visit the site and submit a report by April 16.

The court also asked the state government to file an affidavit and posted the matter for further hearing on April 16.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court directed that the cutting of trees should be stopped. The bench asked the Registrar of the Telangana High Court to inspect the site and submit a report by 3.30 p.m.

The bench passed the interim order after senior advocate K. Parmeshwar, the amicus curiae in forest cases, made an oral mention of tree felling on the land.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the state government would abide by the Supreme Court's order. He stated that they have full faith in the judiciary and that the government would submit all the information sought by the Supreme Court.

Celebrations erupted on the HCU campus as students hailed the Supreme Court order. Students who have been opposing the cutting of trees and the proposal of the state government to auction the land, were seen signing and dancing amid drum beats to welcome the apex court order.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) thanked the Supreme Court for intervening in the Kancha Gachibowli issue.

"This is a victory for the youngsters from the University of Hyderabad, whose inspiring and relentless struggle has resulted in this positive verdict. Thanks to all the activists, celebrities, environmentalists, media and social media friends who've supported this noble cause," Rama Rao posted on ‘X’.

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday had stayed tree felling and other works on the land till Thursday.

The High Court gave the interim order while hearing the Public Interest Litigations filed by HCU students and Vata Foundation.

The High Court, which resumed hearing on Thursday, extended the stay order till April 7.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.