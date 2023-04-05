Super Cup: Sreenidi Deccan beat NEROCA challenge to ensure Group Stage spot

Manjeri (Kerala), April 5 (IANS) I-League runners-up Sreenidi Deccan FC left it late to edge past NEROCA FC 4-2 in the Hero Super Cup Qualifiers at the Payyanad Stadium here on Wednesday.

With this win, Sreenidi Deccan joined Bengaluru FC, Kerala Blasters FC and I-League champions RoundGlass Punjab FC in Group A of the Hero Super Cup, which begins on April 8.

It was smooth sailing for Sreenidi Deccan for the opening hour as they were two goals up through their usual target men Faysal Shayesteh and David Castaneda.

However, NEROCA, who came from behind to eliminate Rajasthan United on penalties in the qualifying play-off less than 48 hours ago, had no intentions of going down easily.

The Orange Brigade levelled things up at 2-2 with just 10 minutes to go, but their fightback went in vain when Rilwan Hassan put the game to bed with two injury-time goals for Sreenidi.

NEROCA were unfortunate to let in the opening goal as Shayesteh's intended cross deflected off Abhisekh Saikia and wrongfooted goalkeeper Shubham Das. Early in the second half, Sreenidi were awarded a penalty after winger Ramhlunchhunga was fouled in the box. Captain Castaneda was clinical as usual from the spot, thumping it home to double his side's lead.

After sitting back for the majority of the contest till then, NEROCA had no choice but to come out of their shell. Their urgency was rewarded in some style as Tangva Ragui halved the deficit with a beautiful curling effort into the side-netting from just outside the box. Later, the Sreenidi defence was once again caught napping as Benjamin Lupheng rifled past Aryan Lamba to equalise for the Orange Brigade.

However, the gruelling qualifying play-off a couple of days ago seemed to have taken a toll on the NEROCA boys as they were overpowered by Sreenidi in the final minutes of the game.

Nigerian substitute Rilwan Hassan beat NEROCA custodian Shubham Das one-on-one to make it 3-2, before sealing the deal with a tidy fourth goal after latching onto a Mayakkannan pass deep in injury time.

