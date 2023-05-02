Summer cyclone: Odisha CM asks officials to remain alert

Bhubaneswar, May 2 (IANS) With IMD's prediction about formation of a low pressure area over Bay of Bengal, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday asked concerned officials to remain prepared to counter any possible summer cyclone in the state.

Patnaik held a cyclone preparedness review meeting with senior officials of concerned departments in the wake of IMD's prediction that a cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the southeast Bay of Bengal around May 6. It will convert into a low pressure area during the subsequent 48 hours.

Reviewing the situation, the Chief Minister directed the officials to remain alert. Reminding about the cyclonic storm Fani that created devastation in Odisha in May 2019, he asked the officials to make all preparations in advance to counter the possible summer cyclone.

It is very difficult to make a proper assessment of the summer cyclones, Patnaik said Fani cyclone had caused widespread damages in the state in May 2019.

Stating that every life is precious, the CM advised all departments to always remain prepared to face such natural disasters.

Different departments of Odisha government, NDRF, ODRAF and fire service have been asked to remain prepared in advance and be ready with plans to evacuate people residing near the coast and in low lying areas to cyclone shelters.

The Chief Minister has also advised officials to stock required medicines and equipment in advance and to chalk out plans in advance to carry out the rescue, rehabilitation and relief operations, if required.

Patnaik asked the Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena to regularly review the situation while the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Satyabrata Sahu has been directed to keep a strict vigil on the situation and to work in coordination with all departments concerned.

Jena said all departments and collectors have been directed to remain alert. Around 1000 cyclone shelters are kept ready. In addition to it, schools and other shelters have also been identified, he said.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, SRC Sahu said the summer cyclones are always unpredictable. However, there is no need to panic as all measures are being taken to deal with any situation as May month is prone to cyclones, he said.

"Several cyclones have been formed in the Bay of Bengal in the past including Fani in 2019, Amphan in 2020 and Yaas in 2021. Already, state-level and district-level control rooms have been set up in Odisha and the situation is being closely monitored even though no cyclone forecast has been issued by IMD as of now," he informed.

Sahu said round-the-clock control rooms have been set up at district and state-level. Collectors have been asked to appoint nodal officers for each panchayat and prepare a village-wise evacuation plan, he added.

As many as 17 NDRF and 20 ODRAF teams have been kept ready for the possible cyclone, informed the SRC.

