Sumit Antil, Devendra Jhajharia tell athletes to take advantage of Khelo India Para Games to pursue Olympic dreams

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Two of India’s most celebrated Paralympians – Sumit Antil and Devendra Jhajharia – welcomed 1300-plus athletes to the Khelo India Para Games, the second edition of which begins at the Capital on Thursday.

The Games will be played across three venues – Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, IG Stadium and the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range – till March 27.

KIPG 2025 will be held in six disciplines -- para athletics, para archery, para powerlifting, para badminton, para table tennis and para shooting. In the presence of over 1300 athletes, 350 support staff and 150 volunteers, the opening ceremony will officially will be held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Thursday evening.

Jhajharia and Antil are global superstars. Jhajharia won two Paralympic golds in javelin before Antil repeated that feat. Both para stars were unanimous in their view that the Khelo India Para Games have added a new dimension to India’s sporting upliftment.

“I am really happy to see that the Khelo India Para Games are back. I wish the emerging athletes all the very best. It's a platform for both the upcoming athletes and the experienced ones to compete and enhance their skill set," Antil told SAI Media.

Jhajharia, currently the president of the Paralympic Committee of India, explained how Khelo India Para Games 2025 will impact the performance of Indian athletes at the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics. Indians won a record 29 medals (nine golds) at the 2024 Paris Games.

“The facilities provided to these athletes conform to international standards. Last year as well, around 7-8 medals were won in the Paralympics in Paris by athletes who participated in Khelo India as well. We are sure that athletes who compete in this tournament will be winning many more international medals and make the nation proud,” Jhajharia said.

The inaugural edition of the Khelo India Para Games was held in December 2023. At least 25 athletes competing in the first edition of KIPG were among India's 84-member contingent for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris.

The first KIPG made Jagdish Parmar a household name. The visually impaired long jumper from Gujarat, who produced a 4.59-metre jump to strike gold in the T11-13 category, attracted a lot of attention. He is returning to KIPG 2025.

"It felt great to be recognised. Someone I knew sent me the video, and when I saw it, I was very touched. Among so many players, I was recognised for my achievements. It has motivated me to perform even better and I am eager to return to the tournament once again this year. I am confident, I will perform even better," Parmar said.

