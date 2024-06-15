Sukant Kadam eyes victory at Four Nations Para-Badminton International Tournament

Pune, June 15 (IANS) Indian para-badminton star Sukant Kadam who has already sealed his berth in the SL4 category at the Paris Paralympics has set his eyes on a gold medal at the upcoming Four Nations Para-Badminton International Tournament. The tournament which will be held in Scotland between June 18 to 23 would be the last tournament before the Paris Paralympics.

“I am thrilled to participate in the Four Nations Para-Badminton International Tournament. This competition is crucial as it’s my final preparation before the Paris Paralympics. I’ve been training rigorously and am confident in my ability to perform at my best. Winning this tournament will be a significant step towards my ultimate goal of securing a medal in Paris,” he added.

Sukant has been training hard at the Nikhil Kanetkar Badminton Academy in Pune and is leaving no stone unturned in preparing for this tournament. He has had a great year so far and would like to keep the momentum going leading up to the Paris Paralympics.

The upcoming Four Nations Tournament, featuring top athletes from across the globe, is a significant milestone in Sukant’s journey towards Paralympic glory.

