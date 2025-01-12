Sudanese army retakes key city of Gezira State

Khartoum, Jan 12 (IANS) The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) recaptured Wad Madani, the capital city of Gezira State in central Sudan, from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the office of the SAF spokesperson said in a statement.

"The command of the SAF congratulates our honourable people on the entry of our forces into Wad Madani this Saturday morning, where they are currently engaged in cleaning up pockets of resistance by the rebels inside the city," the statement said on Saturday.

For its part, the Sudanese Foreign Ministry described the recapture of Wad Madani as an important victory, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The victory signifies the beginning of the end of the nightmare which has burdened the Sudanese people for nearly two years, represented by the rebel militia," the ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Sudanese army soldiers published video clips from inside the command headquarters of the 1st Division of the SAF in Wad Madani, which had been controlled by the RSF, while activists posted videos showing celebrations by citizens inside Wad Madani, chanting and waving to military units as they were entering the city.

Major Sudanese cities, including Atbara, Port Sudan, Omdurman and Kosti, witnessed popular demonstrations in celebration of the recapture of Wad Madani.

Since early January, the SAF had launched a major ground operation to regain control of Wad Madani, some 189 km from the Sudanese capital, Khartoum.

In December 2023, the RSF took control of Gezira State after the SAF withdrew from Wad Madani.

The RSF has not yet commented on the SAF announcement of retaking the city.

Sudan has been gripped by a devastating conflict between the SAF and the RSF since mid-April 2023, which has claimed at least 29,683 lives and displaced nearly 15 million people, according to the latest estimates by international organisations.

