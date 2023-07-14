Sudan govt willing to work with all parties to end conflict

Khartoum, July 14 (IANS) The Sudanese government has expressed willingness to work with all parties on finding solutions to end the violent conflict that has killed thousands and displaced millions of people since it erupted in April.

"The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) are ready to stop military operations immediately if the rebel militia commits to stopping attacks on civilian homes, neighborhoods and government facilities, as well as looting," Xinhua news agency quoted the Sovereign Council as saying in a statement.

The government also welcomed the outcomes of the Sudan Neighboring Countries Summit held in Cairo, the statement said.

It also stressed the need to initiate a political dialogue as soon as the violence stops in order to form a civilian government during a transitional period.

Earlier on Thursday, a summit was held in Cairo to discuss solutions to end the ongoing conflict in Sudan.

The leaders from Sudan's neighboring countries, including Egypt, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Chad, Eritrea, Central African Republic and Libya, as well as officials of the Arab League and African Union Commission, attended the meeting.

As stated in a final communique, the summit participants rejected foreign intervention in Sudan's conflict and urged immediate and comprehensive talks between the rival factions.

It noted that a ministerial mechanism will be formed to formulate an executive action plan to end the fight in Sudan and its first meeting will take place in Chad.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly clashes between the SAF and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 15, which have so far left over 3,000 people dead and 6,000 others injured, according to the Health Ministry.

As a result of the violence, more than 3 million people, roughly half of them children, have been displaced from their homes.

