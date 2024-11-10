Sudan denies US accusations of blocking humanitarian delivery

Port Sudan, Nov 10 (IANS) The Sudanese government denied US accusations of blocking humanitarian aid delivery to those affected by the country's armed conflict.

In a statement, Sudan's Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC), a governmental body that manages humanitarian work, said the accusations made by US Special Envoy for Sudan Tom Perriello were part of an organised campaign targeting the commission's efforts, reports Xinhua news agency.

"It would have been more realistic and courageous of him (Perriello) to direct his criticism toward the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, which has been looting, detaining, and obstructing the delivery of humanitarian aid, besieging those in need, and denying them access to food and medicine," the statement said.

The statement said that between January 1 and November 6, the HAC had granted 12,170 movement permits to organisations and agencies, allowed 1,073 trucks to enter through the Adre and Tina crossings, and approved 2,985 entry visas for foreign humanitarian workers.

The statement said the total funds provided by the government in the form of customs and tax exemptions, transportation of aid, and purchase of supplies exceeded $600 million.

In a post on social media platform X on Wednesday, Perriello said that the HAC prevented 520 of the 550 humanitarian relief trucks from leaving Port Sudan to deliver life-saving supplies to states across the country.

Sudan has been gripped by conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF since mid-April 2023. According to a report by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project on October 14, the ongoing conflict has claimed more than 24,850 lives. The International Organization for Migration estimates that over 14 million people have been displaced within or outside Sudan as of October 29.

