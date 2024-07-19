Sub-jr Women’s South Zone Hockey: Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala secure wins on Day 1

Kollam (Kerala), July 19 (IANS) Hockey Andhra Pradesh, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu and Kerala Hockey secured wins in the women’s category on the first day of the 2nd Hockey India Sub Junior Women South Zone Championship 2024 here on Friday. Hockey Andhra Pradesh took on Telangana Hockey in the first match of the day and won 3-0 in the Women’s category. The goal-scorers for Hockey Andhra Pradesh were Pujari Madhurima Bai (9’, 45’) and Lakshmi Pariki (59’).

In the second match of the day, the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu took on Le Puducherry Hockey and beat them 6-0. For the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, captain Jovina Defny MJ (9’, 22’, 36’, 50’) and Swathi Sharma S (31’, 60’) scored the goals.

In the last match of the day in the Women’s category, Kerala Hockey were up against Hockey Karnataka. Kerala Hockey won the game by 4-1. For Kerala Hockey, Shaniya (2’, 47’), Abhay Jyothi AS (15’), and Parameswari Pinapothula (26’) got on the scoresheet, while for Hockey Karnataka, Greeshma Ponnappa P (20’) was the lone goal scorer.

