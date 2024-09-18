Storms affect over 170,000 people in Laos

Vientiane, Sep 18 (IANS) Over 176,000 people in 15 provinces across Laos have been hit by serious floods after days of continuous heavy rain caused by several storms.

The tropical depression, Prapiroon storm and Typhoon Yagi have brought heavy rainfall to many parts of Laos since July 18, impacting 100 districts, 1,144 villages, and 45,661 households.

Heavy rains and storms have caused widespread damage to over 13,000 hectares of agricultural land, 262 roads, 12 bridges, 87 irrigation systems, 30 water supply systems, 334 fishponds, and livestock including 13,478 cattle, buffaloes, goats, pigs, and poultry.

Widespread flooding has left five people dead and one missing. Additionally, 182 households had to be temporarily relocated, and 169 houses were damaged, Lao Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Welfare, Leepao Yang, told a press conference on Wednesday.

In response, the Lao government, in coordination with the National Disaster Management Committee, has deployed national defence forces, local authorities, and volunteers to assist in the evacuation and relief efforts, Xinhua news agency reported.

Temporary shelters, food, clean water, and medical supplies were distributed to those affected, ensuring immediate needs were met.

Yang also called for continued cooperation and support from all sectors, both domestic and international, in the ongoing recovery process.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.