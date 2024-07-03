Stop the Labour 'supermajority', UK PM Sunak appeals to voters

London, July 3 (IANS) UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday appealed to the voters to stop the Labour "supermajority", saying that it will raise the taxes.

"Under the Labour, every working family will pay 2,094 Pounds in tax," he warned in a post on X.

The UK PM added: "Labour Party candidate Kier Starmer stands for higher taxes and weak borders."

Earlier, the Conservative Party leader had warned that if Starmer becomes Prime Minister then all illegal migrants will be on the streets. "Do not surrender our borders to the Labour Party," Sunak said.

"Your pension, your council tax, your home, your car, you name it and they will tax it. That's the change that will be coming so do not surrender to that," the Tory leader said.

Pre-poll surveys have predicted a landslide win for the Labour Party.

