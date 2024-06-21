Stimac labels AIFF chief Kalyan Chaubey a liar, says ‘sooner he leaves, Indian football stands a chance’

New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) Sacked by the All-India Football Federation (AIFF) following a disastrous World Cup Qualification bid, India head coach Igor Stimac has dropped many bombshells in his final address to Indian media. The Croatian coach slammed the current president of the AIFF, Kalyan Chaubey, and labeled him a ‘liar’.

“Kalyan, you are the one lying not me. Sooner he leaves, Indian football stands a chance. Indian football needs someone powerful and influential. The only time Kalyan is powerful is when he walks with armed guards in Kolkata. Apart from that no one knows him,” said Stimac in a press conference.

This is the latest development in the ongoing war of words between the AIFF and Stimac after he was sacked following India’s exit in the second round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers. It will be interesting to see how the AIFF and its President Kalyan Chaubey respond to these latest allegations.

“Me and Kalyan never had a relationship, it was obvious. I reported to the secretary general. The president doesn’t indulge in these things. When Kalyan came and was elected president, our first meeting at the Hyatt lasted for three minutes in which he looked at his watch five times," said Stimac.

Shaji Prabhakaran was recently criticised as he was in power when Stimac renewed his contract till 2026. Stimac was questioned on Shaji’s sacking and whether the move was good for Indian football. “The sacking of Shaji can’t be good, if you start a process and start working together and before even a year you have a fight. It is wrong and shows negatively,” added the 56-year-old.

All footballing decisions which include the coach’s appointment and contract are handled by the technical committee of the AIFF which is led by chairman and football legend I.M. Vijayan. The Croatian took time to express his feelings for the former player. “IM Vijayan is a great footballer and legend in Indian football but not the right person to be chairman of a Technical Committee,” he concluded.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.