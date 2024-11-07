Stefan Ortega gets first call-up for Germany's Nations League matches against Bosnia, Hungary

Berlin, Nov 7 (IANS) Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega has received his first call-up as Germany named the squad for the Nations League matches against Bosnia and Hungary later in November.

The 32-year-old custodian, who joined the English club in 2022, plays the role of back-up keeper for Ederson with most of his game time coming in Champions League and domestic cup competitions than in the Premier League.

With goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen still recovering from a serious knee injury sustained earlier this season, coach Julian Nagelsmann has added Ortega as Germany's number three behind Alexander Nuebel and Oliver Baumann.

Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Brandt and Felix Nmecha return to the squad after a year away with Jamal Musiala and Kai Havertz also back after last-minute injuries kept them out of Germany’s previous matches.

Defenders David Raum and Waldemar Anton, midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic, and striker Niclas Fullkrug are all sidelined due to injury. Stuttgart’s Jamie Leweling, who impressed in Musiala’s place against the Netherlands, is also recovering from an injury.

"We've got a strong squad, even if we've had to do a bit of tinkering at a couple of positions due to injury," said Nagelsmann.

Germany are undefeated in the Nations League this time around and sit on top of their group with qualification for the next round already confirmed.

"After our early qualification for the Nations League quarterfinals, we want to ensure we finish on top of the group. Ideally right in front of our fans in Freiburg," said Nagelsmann.

"Our first ever qualification in the tournament's final four is an important interim goal on our way to the 2026 World Cup."

Germany will begin their training camp at the DFB Campus in Frankfurt on November 11, ahead of their match against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Freiburg on November 16. Following that, they’ll travel to Budapest to face Hungary on November 19.

The two-legged Nations League quarterfinals are set for March 2025, but first, Germany will get to know their World Cup qualifying opponents when the draw is held on December 13.

Germany squad:

Goalkeepers: Oliver Baumann, Alexander Nübel, Stefan Ortega

Defenders: Robin Gosens, Benjamin Henrichs, Joshua Kimmich, Robin Koch, Maximilian Mittelstädt, Antonio Rüdiger, Nico Schlotterbeck, Jonathan Tah

Midfielders: Robert Andrich, Florian Wirtz, Pascal Groß, Felix Nmecha, Julian Brandt, Angelo Stiller, Chris Führich, Jamal Musiala

Forwards: Serge Gnabry, Kai Havertz, Tim Kleindienst, Deniz Undav

