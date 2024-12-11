Statesman par excellence: Tributes pour in for Pranab Mukherjee on his birth anniversary

New Delhi, Dec 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid homage to former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, on his birth anniversary, calling him a "statesman par excellence."

Mukherjee, born on December 11, 1935, served as India's 13th President from 2012 to 2017. A Bharat Ratna awardee, he passed away on August 31, 2020, in Delhi.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, "Remembering Shri Pranab Mukherjee on his birth anniversary. Pranab Babu was a one-of-a-kind public figure - a statesman par excellence, a wonderful administrator, and a repository of wisdom."

"His contributions to India's development are noteworthy. He was blessed with a unique ability to build consensus across the spectrum due to his vast experience in governance and his deep understanding of India's culture as well as ethos. We will keep working to realise his vision for our nation," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded Mukherjee's role in shaping India's governance, tweeting, "Paying homage to former President of India Pranab Mukherjee Ji on his birth anniversary. A statesman par excellence, Pranabda played a significant role in national administration. As President, he endowed the highest office with his vast experience in public life, fostering a new role for it as the people's office. His enduring legacy will guide our nation forever."

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi also paid tributes, saying, "Remembering the former President of India, Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee, on his birth anniversary. A humble tribute to his dedicated service."

The Congress party, where Mukherjee served as a key figure for decades, acknowledged his vital contributions to India's progress.

"Our humble tribute to Pranab Mukherjee, the former President of India and a visionary leader. Renowned as a key architect of India's economic reforms, his exemplary service in various ministerial roles significantly contributed to the nation's progress," the party posted on X.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge highlighted Mukherjee's five-decade-long contribution to national life and the Congress party, stating, "We remember the contribution of Former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, to nation-building. A vital figure in national life and the Congress party for over five decades, he brought his wisdom, experience, and profound understanding of diverse subjects to every Constitutional position he held."

Pranab Mukherjee's career spanned decades of service to the nation, holding pivotal roles such as Finance Minister, External Affairs Minister, and later, the President. His tenure as President was marked by a commitment to uphold constitutional values while fostering the office as a bridge between the government and the people.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.