Stage set for National Sub-Junior Hockey Championships in division-based format

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) The 15th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women National Championship 2025 is set to begin on July 3 at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand. The tournament will run until July 14 and will follow the newly introduced division-based format, which was first implemented earlier this year during the Senior Men's and Women’s National Championships.

This year’s edition will feature 28 teams divided into three divisions — Division A, Division B, and Division C — introducing an added competitive edge with promotion and relegation at stake.

Division A, comprising the top 12 performing teams in the country, will see intense action as the defending champions Hockey Jharkhand and last year’s runner-up Hockey Madhya Pradesh lead the challenge for the national title. Division B and Division C will serve as competitive battlegrounds for emerging teams to climb the ranks.

Each team will play round-robin matches within its pool. The top two teams from each pool will qualify for the Quarterfinals (11 July), followed by the Semifinals (12 July) and the Final & 3rd place playoff (14 July). The bottom two teams in Division A will be relegated to Division B next year.

Also in Division A, if at the end of regulation time a classification match ends in a draw, a shoot-out competition—as specified in the FIH Tournament Regulations—will be conducted to determine the winner.

Divisions B and C will follow a league format only, with the top two teams in each gaining promotion to higher divisions.

Across all divisions, teams will earn 3 points for a win, 1 point for a draw, and 0 points for a loss.

Speaking at the tournament, Hockey India President Dr. Dilip Tirkey said, “The division-based format has brought a new sense of purpose and competitiveness to our domestic structure. The Sub Junior Women's National Championship is a crucial platform for identifying and nurturing talent at the grassroots. Hosting the tournament in Ranchi—home to a strong hockey culture—makes this even more special. We look forward to witnessing top-tier performances from young athletes who are the future of Indian hockey.”

Hockey India Secretary General Shri Bhola Nath Singh added, “This revamped structure gives every team a clear goal—be it winning the championship, earning promotion, or avoiding relegation. It keeps the excitement alive at every level of the tournament. We are committed to providing equal and meaningful exposure to young girls through well-organised championships like this. Ranchi is ready to host another memorable event.”

Nationals format and groupings:

Division Format & Pool Composition

Division A (Top-tier Championship Division): Teams compete for the title, and two will face relegation.

Pool A: Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Haryana, Hockey Andhra Pradesh

Pool B: Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Chandigarh

Pool C: Hockey Association of Odisha, Hockey Maharashtra, Hockey Punjab

Pool D: Hockey Mizoram, Delhi Hockey, Hockey Association of Bihar

Division B (Mid-tier Division): Teams compete for promotion to Division A; the bottom two face relegation.

Pool A: Hockey Karnataka, Manipur Hockey, Hockey Uttarakhand, Kerala Hockey, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and Daman & Diu Hockey

Pool B: Hockey Gujarat, Chhattisgarh Hockey, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, Hockey Bengal

Division C (Entry-level Division): Teams compete for promotion to Division B.

Pool A: Hockey Raj, Le Puducherry Hockey, Hockey Himachal

Pool B: Assam Hockey, Telangana Hockey, Hockey Jammu and Kashmir, Goans Hockey.

