Sri Lanka has sufficient fuel: Minister

Colombo, July 24 (IANS) Sri Lanka has sufficient quantities of fuel, the country's Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera said.

Talking to the media here in the country's capital, Wijesekera added on Sunday that the country has 133,936 metric ton of diesel and 6,192 metric ton of super diesel as of Sunday morning.

Sri Lanka also has 35,402 metric ton of octane 92 and 5,367 metric ton of octane 95 petrol, as well as 30,173 metric ton of jet fuel in stock, the Minister said.

The Minister announced recently that Sri Lanka has decided to increase the fuel quota for vehicles again next month, the third increase this year, Xinhua news agency reported.

Sri Lanka introduced the fuel quota last year following difficulties in purchasing adequate quantities of fuel due to foreign reserve shortages.

