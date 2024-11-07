Sr Men's National Hockey: U.P, Karnataka, Chandigarh, M.P, T.N. win on Day 3

Chennai, Nov 7 (IANS) Teams from Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Chandigarh, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, and the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu emerged victorious in their respective matches across multiple pools on Day 3 of the 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium here on Thursday.

Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeated Delhi Hockey 4-1 in a Pool F clash. Chandan Singh (4’) broke the deadlock for Uttar Pradesh Hockey followed by conversions from Arun Sahani (19’), Manish Sahani (20’) and Faraz Mohd. (26’). Govind Singh Bisht (17’) scored the lone goal for Delhi Hockey.

Hockey Karnataka defeated Tripura Hockey 5-0 by way of forfeit in a Pool D fixture.

In another Pool D encounter, Hockey Chandigarh secured a 9-0 victory against Hockey Uttarakhand. Sumit (7’, 8’), Paramvir Singh (12’, 15’) and Amandeep (18’, 26’) registered braces while Surinder Singh (35’), Mohit (37’) and Manjinder Singh (59’) also added to the tally.

In Pool B, Hockey Mizoram defeated Telangana Hockey 2-1 in their first match of the campaign. Notably, Venkatesh Telugu (18’) gave Telangana Hockey the lead, before Stalin Abilash C’s (46’, 49’) late brace secured the win for Hockey Mizoram.

Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Hockey Andhra Pradesh 17-0 in Pool C. Shreyas Dhupe (13’, 22’, 29’, 36’, 41’) was the top scorer with five goals. Sourabh Pashine (38’, 53’, 57’) secured a hat-trick while Captain Yousuf Affan (12’, 30’), Sushil Dhanwar (18’, 51’) and Mohammad Zaid Khan (30’, 46’) scored braces. Armaan Qureshi (17’), Mohd Umar (27’) and Mohd Nizamuddin (33’) also contributed a goal each.

Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu thrashed Hockey Andaman & Nicobar 43-0. Captain Karthi S. (1’, 2’, 8’, 19’, 21’, 25’, 32’, 37’, 38’, 43’, 44’, 48’, 56’) led the charge with 13 goals.

Somanna BP (3’, 11’, 13’, 14’, 17’, 19’, 23’, 51’, 53’) also impressed, scoring nine times while Sundarapandi (4’, 9’, 22’, 25’, 27’, 30’, 35’, 49’, 60’) found the back of the net on nine occasions. Mareeswaran Sakthivel (14’, 24’, 28’, 29’, 37’, 54’) added six goals to the tally, and Pruthvi GM (7’, 32’, 41’) completed a hat-trick.

Selvaraj Kanagaraj (34’, 45’) contributed a brace, while H Shyam Kumar (58’) scored the final goal of the match.

