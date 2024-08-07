Will Vinesh Phogat at least get a medal? See UWW’s reply

It’s a sad news that global body for wrestling, United World Wrestling's (UWW) has responded in negative to the appeal of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) against the disqualification of Indian grappler Vinesh Phogat from from the women’s 50kg event at the Paris Olympics as she weighed "few grams over" the permissible limits.

Following the uproar and outrage over her disqualification in India, the WFI filed an appeal with the UWW and requested the governing body to reconsider the decision on Phogat’s disqualification.

In his response, UWW chief Nenad Lalovic said he had nothing against that (India’s appeal) but the Rules are rules and he felt very sorry for her. He added that it is the competition's rules and he does not think it is possible (to revoke the decision).

Citing wrestling rules, Lalovic further said Vinesh cannot be considered for the silver medal despite her impressive performance to reach the finals. He also clarified that the global wrestling body cannot consider relaxation in her case either.



