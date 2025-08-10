Sports Min Mandaviya leads 35th Fit India Sundays on Cycle Tiranga Rally with Panchayat representatives in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya pedalled alongside citizens in the national capital this morning as the chief guest for the 35th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle, held just days ahead of Independence Day

The event, which flagged off at the Jawahar Lal Nehru (JLN) Stadium here, is part of a nationwide cycling movement that began in December 2024 and has grown into a weekly fitness phenomenon. This week, over 2.5 lakh Gram Panchayats across India were invited to join the movement.

Addressing participants before the flag off, Dr. Mandaviya highlighted the diverse benefits of cycling, both on an individuals’s health as well as the health of the environment. “Cycling keeps one fit, while also being Pollution ka Solution. Further, cycling connects us to the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” he emphasised.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Fit India Mission has, in the form of ‘Sundays on Cycle,’ emerged as major movement in the country. Today, in more than 50,000 villages across the nation, panchayat representatives have participated and given the message of Fit India, connecting their villages to this movement," Dr. Mandaviya said. He urged citizens to adopt cycling wholeheartedly, not just on Sundays, but as a part of daily life, to make it a popular mode of transport while spreading the message of Fit India.

Three-time Olympian and Arjuna Award-winning rifle shooter Sanjeev Rajput joined as the special guest in the national capital. “Cycling is the best option or those who cannot run because of cervical issues. Cycling also builds a strong mind–body connection. The energy today is truly contagious; it makes me want to join every Sunday” Rajput, who is also the coach of the junior national rifle team, said.

He added that there is a dedicated 6-7 km track at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, which is used by shooting campers for their daily dose of cycling.

The Fit India Sundays on Cycle event in Delhi today also saw participation from panchayat sarpanches Jitender (Pali Gaon, Haryana), Pardeep Kumar (Khaleta Gaon, Haryana) and Kishan Kumar (Keria Gaon, Haryana). Also present were actors Rishi Bhutani and Naresh Gosain. There was also representation from MYBharat and URJA, the apex body of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) based in Delhi. The Delhi event also included yoga, Zumba, rope skipping, badminton and interactive games for children like carrom, chess, and ludo.

Since its inception, the Fit India Sundays on Cycle movement has reached over seven lakh individuals across more than 40,000 locations nationwide. It is spearheaded by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), Rope Skipping team led by Dr. Shikha Gupta, Raahgiri Foundation, MYBharat, and My Bikes. The drive runs concurrently across all State and Union Territory capitals, Sports Authority of India (SAI) Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), and Khelo India centres.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.