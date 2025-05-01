South Korea's military says new North Korean warship likely requires more time for deployment

Seoul, May 1 (IANS) North Korea's newly launched destroyer likely requires a "considerable" amount of time for deployment, South Korea's military said on Thursday.

Joint Chiefs of Staff spokesperson Col. Lee Sung-jun made the assessment after the North's new 5,000-tonne Choe Hyon destroyer -- launched Friday -- conducted live-fire tests of its weapons systems for the first time Monday and Tuesday.

"While the Choe Hyon was unveiled, it likely needs a considerable amount of time for deployment," Lee said in a briefing.

"When looking at its weapons and equipment, there is a possibility that (the North) received technological or financial help from Russia."

Lee said warship development typically takes years to complete and that further time is required for deployment even after a vessel is built, Yonhap news agency reported.

"(We) are closely monitoring and tracking North Korea's weapons development activities."

38 North, a US think tank monitoring North Korea, earlier said more work appeared to be necessary for the destroyer, citing commercial satellite imagery taken Friday that showed tugboats being used to move the ship.

Last month, North Korea had conducted its first test-firing of key weapons systems on the country's new destroyer, with leader Kim Jong-un calling for accelerating the navy's capabilities to stage nuclear attacks.

The North also held a launching ceremony of the new multipurpose warship, armed with weapons that it said will significantly enhance its naval operations. The destroyer is equipped with supersonic strategic cruise missiles, tactical ballistic missiles, and other strike weapons.

North Korea conducted a test-firing of supersonic cruise missiles, strategic cruise missiles, anti-aircraft missiles and 127-millimetre ship-based automatic guns Monday, the KCNA said. A test of firing ship-to-ship tactical guided weapons, the ship's automatic guns, smoke and electronic jamming guns took place the following day.

The North's leader stressed the need to "perfect" the warship's weapons systems for integrated operations in a short span of time.

"It is important to establish a proactive and offensive defensive system on the premise of powerful attack capability," Kim was quoted as saying by the KCNA.

"The time has come to make a responsible option for accelerating the nuclear armament of the navy in order to defend the state and maritime sovereignty from the existing and future threat," the North's leader said, setting forth unspecified tasks for accomplishing such a goal.

North Korea has focused on strengthening its naval power in an effort to build a platform capable of delivering nuclear attacks from the sea.

At last week's launching ceremony, Kim called for building more warships of the Choe Hyon class and larger cruisers, as well as various types of escort ships, next year and also developing "nuclear-powered submarines" in the future.

In back-to-back confirmations, North Korea and Russia recently acknowledged the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia, in support of its war against Ukraine under a mutual defence treaty signed by their leaders in June last year.

South Korea's National Intelligence Service said in October that North Korea had decided to send more than 10,000 troops to Russia. The military estimates that North Korea sent an additional 3,000 soldiers to the Kursk region in January and February.

