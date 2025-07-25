South Korean Prez Lee seeks stronger ties in calls with German, Uzbek leaders

Seoul, July 25 (IANS) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung held separate phone calls with his counterparts in Germany and Uzbekistan, his office said, to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation.

During his call with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Lee highlighted the strong relationship between the two nations.

Merz agreed, noting that Germany and South Korea are important partners that share the core values of democracy, human rights and free trade, Yonhap news agency reported.

The two leaders also agreed on the hope of meeting at the earliest opportunity.

In his conversation with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Lee expressed his hope to elevate the "special strategic partnership" between South Korea and Uzbekistan.

Mirziyoyev reciprocated by saying he holds a "special affection" for South Korea and wishes to see the relationship continue to grow.

The two also acknowledged their countries' successful and practical cooperation in various sectors, including infrastructure and transportation.

Lee requested Mirziyoyev pay special attention to the difficulties South Korean companies face while operating in Uzbekistan.

Earlier on Sunday, Lee appointed special envoys to Canada and Malaysia, his spokesperson said.

The delegation to Canada will be headed by ruling Democratic Party (DP) Rep. Kim Byung-joo and include Reps. Maeng Sung-kyu and Kim Ju-young, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a written briefing.

The team to Malaysia will be led by former Oceans Minister Kim Young-choon and include DP Reps. Nam In-soon and Yun Kun-young, she said.

The team to Canada will depart Tuesday and meet with key Canadian government officials to deliver the Lee administration's commitment to further developing the two countries' comprehensive strategic partnership with a focus on the security, defence and energy sectors, Yonhap news agency reported.

