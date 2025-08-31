South Korean Prez Lee declares drought-hit eastern town of Gangneung as state of disaster

Seoul, Aug 31 (IANS) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung declared the eastern town of Gangneung hit by a drought as a state of national disaster, the presidential office said.

"(Lee) instructed relevant ministries to immediately declare a state of disaster," presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a written briefing.

Earlier in the day, Lee presided over a drought response meeting in Gangneung located in Gangwon Province, where residents are currently facing water supply restrictions due to the severe drought.

On Friday, Gangwon Province formally requested the central government declare it as a disaster, citing the deteriorating conditions.

Lee also issued a firefighting mobilization order to assist drought-hit areas in Gangneung, Yonhap news agency reported.

Kang said 50 fire department water tankers will be deployed to the area, with plans to supply an additional 2,000 tons of water every day.

Lee instructed the government to mobilize all available resources to minimize the impact of the drought and reduce inconvenience for residents.

In the past six months, Gangneung has received only half of its average rainfall, with the water level at the region's main source of its residential water supply having fallen to a record low of 15.7 per cent as of Friday.

A disaster declaration is an emergency measure issued when a disaster occurs or is likely to occur, enabling the government to mobilize necessary personnel, equipment and supplies.

