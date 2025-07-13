South Korean Prez Lee appoints five vice ministers, seven vice ministerial-level officials
Seoul, July 13 (IANS) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Sunday appointed vice ministers of education, science, veterans affairs, transport and small firms, as well as seven vice ministerial-level officials in the latest round of personnel appointments, the presidential office said.
Choi Eun-ok, former chief of the office of high education policy at the education ministry, was appointed the vice education minister, Yonhap news agency reported.
Lee appointed Koo Hyuk-chae, head of the office of planning and coordination at the Ministry of Science and ICT, as the first vice minister of science.
Kang Yun-jin, director general for patriots and veterans associations cooperation at the veterans ministry, was promoted to vice minister.
Kang Hee-up, chief of the Metropolitan Transport Commission, was appointed the second vice minister of land and transport. Roh Yong-seok, head of the office of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) policy at the SME and start-ups ministry, was promoted to vice minister.
Lee also appointed seven vice ministerial-level officials, including the minister of government legislation and chief of the disease control and prevention agency.
Hong So-young, who currently leads the Military Manpower Administration's central regional office, was appointed the commissioner of the administration to become the country's first female chief of the agency.
