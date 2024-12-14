South Korean PM orders military to strengthen security posture after Yoon's impeachment

Seoul, Dec 14 (IANS) South Korea's Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Saturday ordered for the military to strengthen its security posture as part of his first instructions to government branches after the National Assembly voted to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Han made the instruction to acting Defence Minister Kim Seon-ho, shortly after the National Assembly passed an impeachment motion against Yoon over his botched imposition of martial law on December 3.

He also instructed Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Kim Myung-soo to maintain a 'firm' security posture based on the alliance with the United States, citing the possibility of North Korea perceiving the current situation as a 'vulnerable' moment in the South's security and carrying out provocations.

Han also instructed Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul to maintain close communications with major countries through the alliance with the US and actively inform countries there are no changes in South Korea's foreign policy, Yonhap news agency reported.

In his instructions to Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok, Han called for a round-the-clock monitoring system to minimise the potential impact on the economy from the political situation, and take emergency response measures if needed.

He also directed acting Interior Minister Ko Ki-dong to maintain public order, citing the possibility of an increase in crimes due to the political situation.

"I will give all my strength and effort to stably manage state affairs in this difficult time," Han told reporters at the government complex in Seoul.

Han will convene a Cabinet meeting and deliver a public address after Yoon is officially suspended from his duties when the impeachment resolution is delivered to his office.

The impeachment motion against Yoon passed 204-85, with three abstentions and eight invalid ballots, after all 300 members of the Assembly cast their ballots.

Earlier in the day, the South Korea's National Assembly voted to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over his botched imposition of martial law.

