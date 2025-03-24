South Korean govt designates three more southeastern counties struck by wildfires as special disaster zones

Seoul, March 24 (IANS) The South Korean government on Monday designated the southeastern counties of Ulju, Uiseong, and Hadong, ravaged by wildfires, as special disaster zones amid continued efforts to douse the blaze.

The designation came as authorities battle the wildfires in the country's southeastern region for the fourth straight day. The government proclaimed Sancheong County as a special disaster zone on Saturday.

Areas designated as special disaster zones can receive government-wide support measures. The additional designation comes as the wildfires have displaced more than 2,700 people, Yonhap news agency reported.

"As the wildfires have yet to be extinguished, we will place top priority in securing safety for those putting out the fires and resolving the inconveniences for those that have lost their homes," acting President Han Duck-soo said, vowing to provide full support for recovery efforts once the wildfires are extinguished.

Authorities have ordered firefighters and some residents to evacuate as wildfires in the southeastern county of Uiseong are expected to spread to other regions amid a forecast for strong wind, officials said Monday.

The county of Uiseong in North Gyeongsang Province issued an emergency text alert at 2.34 p.m. ordering firefighters in the mountains to flee to a safe location.

The measures came amid a forecast for strong wind with a maximum wind speed of up to 15 metres per second in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province in the afternoon.

"(The wind) is not expected to be strong enough to meet the criteria to issue heavy wind alerts, with maximum wind speed exceeding 20 mph, but it is still going to be strong wind," a local weather forecaster said.

In response, the county of Uiseong sent out text messages to residents to take shelter at elementary schools, community halls and gymnasiums.

The nearby city of Andong also ordered the immediate evacuation of its residents in some regions to nearby schools.

Earlier in the day, the acting President called on the government to make all-out efforts to contain wildfires spreading in the country's southeastern region.

Shortly after returning to office after the Constitutional Court reinstated him, Han was briefed on wildfires that have been raging across the nation since Friday. The wildfires have killed at least four people and injured nine people, according to fire authorities.

"Relevant agencies should establish an organic cooperation system to work together until the wildfires are completely extinguished," Han said during his visit to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters at the government complex.

Later in the day, Han visited Euiseong, about 180 km southeast of Seoul, to inspect the wildfire response and recovery efforts and meet residents who had been evacuated from their homes to temporary shelters.

He instructed related ministries and local governments to provide comprehensive support for the bereaved families, victims and displaced residents, while ensuring the safety of firefighters battling the blaze.

