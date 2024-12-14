South Korea: Yoon suspended from Presidential duties after impeachment vote

Seoul, Dec 14 (IANS) President Yoon Suk Yeol was suspended from his Presidential duties on Saturday as his office received an impeachment declaration following its passage at the National Assembly, 11 days after his short-lived martial law declaration.

The suspension took effect at 7:24 pm, about two and a half hours after the National Assembly passed the motion 204-85 in a floor vote.

Yoon is unable to exercise his Presidential powers while the Constitutional Court deliberates whether to oust him from office, a process that could take up to 180 days.

Under the Constitution, the President holds the authority to command the armed forces, conclude and ratify treaties, grant pardons, veto legislation, promulgate legal amendments, submit budget proposals and appoint or dismiss public officials, Yonhap news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will serve as the acting President until the Constitutional Court delivers its ruling.

Han vowed to make every effort for the stable running of state affairs and ordered the military to strengthen its security posture. Later he is expected to convene a Cabinet meeting and deliver a public address.

The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) hailed the outcome, with its leader Lee Jae-myung saying the motion's passage proved the people are the country's masters and marked the beginning of a new democracy.

DP floor leader Park Chan-dae told reporters, "We made a historic victory for democracy because of all who gathered in front of the National Assembly and passionately cried out for the protection of the Constitution and democracy."

A two-thirds majority was required to approve the motion, with the opposition bloc accounting for 192 of the 300 members of parliament.

Yoon's People Power Party (PPP) decided shortly before the proceeding to take part in the vote but oppose impeachment. The result showed 12 PPP lawmakers likely broke from their party line to vote in favor of impeachment.

"I take today's results very seriously," PPP leader Han told reporters. "As the leader of the ruling party, I vow to right the wrongs and protect the Constitution and democracy together with the people."

Han, once considered a close confidant of Yoon, had initially proposed the President's 'orderly' exit before changing his stance to become a vocal supporter of his impeachment. Han said he plans to continue his duties as party leader.

