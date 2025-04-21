South Korea: Yoon attends 2nd insurrection trial hearing under flash of Press cameras

Seoul, April 21 (IANS) Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol attended the second hearing of his insurrection trial on Monday in what marked the first time he was photographed in the defendant's seat.

Yoon arrived at the Seoul Central District Court via the underground parking as he did for the first hearing last week and appeared in the courtroom dressed in a dark suit and a red tie.

Under the flash of Press cameras, Yoon showed no expression and looked across the room at the prosecutor's seat, sometimes speaking into his lawyer's ear.

As the hearing began, the judge announced the court's decision to allow the Press to photograph and film the opening of the session in consideration of the public's level of interest and right to know.

The court had prohibited filming during the first hearing citing a lack of time to ask for the defendant's opinion and follow other necessary procedures.

The photographers were asked to leave the room before the hearing formally got underway.

Yoon, a former top prosecutor, faces charges of leading an insurrection through his brief imposition of martial law on December 3 that saw the deployment of troops to the National Assembly in an alleged attempt to stop lawmakers from voting down the decree.

He was impeached by the National Assembly days later and removed from office on April 4 after the Constitutional Court unanimously upheld his impeachment, Yonhap news agency reported.

During witness questioning on Monday, Yoon's legal team grilled Cho Sung-hyun, commander of the First Security Group of the Capital Defence Command, over his claims that he had been instructed by his superiors to "drag out" lawmakers from the National Assembly building when martial law was in force.

"I don't know why an impossible order would be given," Cho said when asked by Yoon's lawyer whether he thought it was feasible to drag out lawmakers.

Cho and Kim Hyung-ki, head of the First Special Forces Battalion of the Special Warfare Command, alleged they received such instructions during the first hearing last week.

When asked if dragging out lawmakers was possible as a military operation, Cho answered, "In a military operation, there cannot be an order to drag out lawmakers."

Insurrection is a crime that carries a maximum penalty of life in prison or death.

During the first hearing, Yoon defended himself, saying his attempt to impose martial law did not amount to an insurrection.

The prosecution maintained, however, citing the former President's views of state affairs and his preparations in the run-up to the martial law declaration, that he intended to "start a riot" with the aim of "subverting the Constitution."

