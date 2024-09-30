South Korea, Slovakia establish strategic partnership

Seoul, Sep 30 (IANS) South Korea and Slovakia on Monday established a strategic partnership to deepen the bilateral cooperation in broad areas, according to the South Korean presidential office.

A joint statement on the partnership was adopted during a summit in Seoul between South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who was on a three-day official visit to Seoul beginning Sunday, as reported by Xinhua news agency.

Through the strategic partnership, the two countries laid the groundwork for deepened relations in key areas such as trade, investment, energy and defence, the presidential office noted.

The two sides signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) on trade and investment promotion framework (TIPF) and comprehensive energy cooperation.

Under the joint statement, the two nations agreed to strengthen political dialogue and to conduct regular political consultation between the foreign ministries, the parliaments and other institutions.

The two sides acknowledged the importance of international cooperation in healthcare and global health challenges, emphasising the importance of raising the exchange of knowledge, experience, culture and tourism between their peoples.

