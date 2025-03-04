South Korea: Police transfer treason cases against Yoon, others to prosecution, CIO

Seoul, March 4 (IANS) South Korean Police said Tuesday they have transferred three cases of treason charges against President Yoon Suk Yeol and two others to the prosecution and the state anti-corruption agency.

The cases against Yoon, former Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun and Noh Sang-won, former commander of the Defence Intelligence Command, were filed with the police in connection with Yoon's short-lived imposition of martial law in December,Yonhap news agency reported.

The cases have been transferred to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials and the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office, a police official told reporters without elaborating.

All three men are already standing trial on insurrection charges over the failed martial law bid.

Earlier on Saturday, Demonstrators both supporting and opposing Yoon began gathering for large-scale rallies, as the nation grapples with the political fallout from his failed martial law attempt last December and his subsequent impeachment.

The rallies, coinciding with the anniversary of the March 1 Independence Movement against Japan's colonial rule, come after the Constitutional Court held its final hearing on Yoon's impeachment trial this week and began deliberations on whether to remove him from office or reinstate him.

Rallies led by conservative activist pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon and the conservative Christian group Save Korea began near the Gwanghwamun area in central Seoul and Yeouido in western Seoul to oppose Yoon's impeachment.

