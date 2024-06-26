South Korea: Police, labour ministry raid battery maker over deadly fire

Seoul, June 26 (IANS) Police and the labour ministry raided a battery maker and workforce suppliers on Wednesday as they ratcheted up probes into a deadly fire that killed 23 workers.

On Monday, lithium battery maker Aricell in Hawseong, south of Seoul, was engulfed by a fire that killed as many as 23 employees, mostly foreigners. Eight others were also injured in the fire, Xinhua news agency reported.

Police and the labour ministry are probing what could be the deadliest industrial accident as the casualties had ballooned because of suspected safety violations.

Meanwhile, the labour ministry's special investigation team said the government issued an order for Aricell to completely suspend the entire operations of its plant.

The three Aricell officials were booked on suspicion of violating the Occupational Safety and Health Act and the Serious Accidents Punishment Act.

They may face punishment if any violation of the law is confirmed through a prompt and thorough investigation.

Meanwhile, based on the results of an autopsy of the victims, the National Forensic Service temporarily concluded that all of them were suffocated by the fumes.

Before the accident, the firefighting authorities had warned Aricell earlier that a fire at the factory could result in casualties.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.