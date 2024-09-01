South Korea: One dead in apparent arson at game hall

Yeongam, Sep 1 (IANS) One person died and four others were injured in an apparent act of arson at a game hall in the southwestern county of Yeongam on Sunday.

The police and fire authorities were informed about the accident, Yonhap news agency reported.

The fire was put out 20 minutes after a report was filed at 1.29 p.m. but a Chinese national was found dead, they said.

One of the four employees and visitors who suffered injuries was reportedly in critical condition.

A preliminary probe showed that the Chinese national allegedly started the fire and that the scope of casualties was worsened as the suspect locked the entrance.

The police are probing the case, including why the suspect started the fire and whether the game hall engaged in illicit activities, such as game money exchange.

Investigations are underway.

Details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.