South Korea to deploy all available 'policy tools' amid concerns over Trump impact on economy

Seoul, Dec 11 (IANS) South Korean Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok said on Wednesday that the government will deploy all available "policy tools" to mitigate potential economic impacts stemming from anticipated policy changes under the incoming US administration.

Concerns have been rising over potential shifts in US trade policy, which could negatively impact South Korea's export-driven economy, as the second Donald Trump administration prepares to take office in late January, reports Yonhap news agency.

"With the inauguration of the new US administration just 40 days away, we are facing an extraordinary time that requires extraordinary measures," Choi said during a meeting with economy-related ministers.

Choi emphasised that the government will mobilise all available policy tools to protect domestic businesses.

He noted plans to inject funds into stabilising supply chains, particularly in key sectors such as semiconductors and batteries, and implement a comprehensive customs policy package.

