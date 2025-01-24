South Korea: Court denies prosecution's request for extension of Yoon's arrest

Seoul, Jan 24 (IANS) South Korea's Seoul court on Friday rejected the prosecution's request to extend President Yoon Suk Yeol's detention beyond its initial period.

Earlier in the day, the special prosecution team investigating allegations related to Yoon's short-lived martial law bid submitted a request to the Seoul Central District Court to extend Yoon's detention until February 6.

This request came a day after the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) transferred the case to the prosecution.

On Friday, the Seoul Central District Court dismissed the request, citing a lack of probable cause to continue the investigation under the prosecution's authority, as the case had already been referred by the CIO.

The CIO had transferred the case to the prosecution earlier as the agency does not have the legal mandate to indict a president.

By law, a suspect can be held under arrest for up to 10 days, with a possible extension of another 10 days. Yoon was arrested on Sunday.

With the court's rejection of the extension request, the prosecution now faces a tight deadline to conduct in-person interrogations of Yoon, who has so far refused to cooperate with the CIO's questioning.

The prosecution has been reportedly preparing an indictment in case the court rejects the extension request.

Law enforcement agencies are investigating Yoon over allegations he was the mastermind behind the December 3 martial law imposition that has triggered an unprecedented political turmoil, Yonhap news agency reported.

Yoon faces charges of colluding with then Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun and others to start a riot by declaring martial law.

He also faces charges of abusing his power by sending troops to the National Assembly to stop lawmakers from voting down the decree.

Yoon is currently under arrest at the Seoul Detention Centre in Uiwang, south of the capital, while a Constitutional Court trial is also under way to determine whether to uphold or dismiss his impeachment by the National Assembly.

If upheld, Yoon will be removed from office, triggering a snap presidential election within 60 days. If dismissed, he will be reinstated.

