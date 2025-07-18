South Korea: Court begins hearing on legality of ex-President Yoon's arrest

Seoul, July 18 (IANS) A Seoul court held a hearing Friday on former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's request to challenge his arrest amid a special counsel probe into his botched attempt to impose martial law.

The closed-door hearing at the Seoul Central District Court began at 10:15 am to determine whether his arrest was legal and should remain in place.

Yoon arrived at the court at around 9 am where he was escorted straight into the holding cell in a transport vehicle, avoiding contact with the press, Yonhap news agency reported.

The ousted president filed for the court review Wednesday, less than a week after he was placed under arrest at the Seoul Detention Centre in Uiwang, just south of the capital, over five key charges related to his attempt to impose martial law on December 3.

If the court rules in favor of Yoon, he will be released and stand trial without detention.

The court has to deliver its ruling within 24 hours after the hearing.

Special counsel Cho Eun-suk's team was expected to call for the arrest to remain in place, given the gravity of the charges Yoon faces and the risk of him destroying evidence or attempting to influence witness testimony. It will also likely ask the court to take into account the fact that Yoon has been refusing to cooperate with the investigation.

Yoon has skipped his insurrection trial twice and said he will boycott all future hearings unless Cho's team is removed from the courtroom.

Yoon was expected to argue that his arrest is not necessary since the former president poses no risk of fleeing and his health conditions are worsening.

Yoon's lawyers claim that the investigation by Cho's team is "illegal" as it seriously violates the defendant's rights.

