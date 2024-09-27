South Korea: 16 hospitalised after toxic chemical leak in Ulsan plant

Ulsan, Sep 27 (IANS) As many as 16 people were taken to hospital on Friday after a toxic chemical leak at a plant in the southeastern industrial city of Ulsan, officials said.

Firefighters received a report that a burning smell and white smoke were coming from a synthetic resin production plant in Ulju County in Ulsan, some 300 kms southeast of Seoul, at 10:15 A.M.,Yonhap news agency reported.

The smoke began while testing a reactor containing some 50 kgs of epoxy, a chemical compound, when its temperature suddenly shot up to 200 C, officials said.

Firefighters mobilised 42 personnel and 16 fire trucks to cool down the reactor.

In the process, a 15-metre pipe near the reactor caught fire before it was put out two minutes later.

All workers inside the plant at the time safely evacuated, but 16 people, including four trainees at a nearby business centre, complained of symptoms like eye irritation and nausea, and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Small amounts of toxic chemicals like toluene and ozone were detected at some point near the plant, but none were spotted as of now, according to officials.

Firefighters are looking into the exact cause of the leak.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.